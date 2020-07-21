McCallister, Gerald L.

TSGT Gerald McCallister, USAF Ret., a resident of Midland City, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at a local hospital. He was 85. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Blake Smith officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in Sunset Memorial Park. The family receive friends from 5-7 pm on Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Mr. McCallister was born on April 25, 1935 in Evansville, Indiana and lived the early years of his life there. He was a 1954 graduate from Midland City High School where he played basketball and football. Mr. McCallister joined the US Air Force out of high school and would proudly serve his country for 20 years before he retired. He was stationed all over the world, Africa, Canada, Okinawa, Spain, and Turkey to name just a few. He returned to Midland City in 1973 and was employed with Dolly Madison in Napier Field, later with H & H Doors, and part time with Deanco. He was the best father ever, he was kind and a quiet man, except during the Alabama football games. Mr. McCallister loved working in his yard, he took great pleasure in cutting the grass and edging. He was a member of Graystone United Methodist Church. Mr. McCallister was preceded in death by his sisters, Phyllis Frandsen and Janet Hollos, and by his brothers, Bill McCallister and Bob McCallister. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Ann Marie McCallister; his daughters, Cindi (David) Pittman, Karen Smith (Steve Stephens), Meg Russell, and April (Shane) Busby; his grandchildren, Ben (Andrea) Givens, Amie (David) Casey, Josh Ellison, Jeremy (Katie) Ellison, Lindsey (Jeff) Darby, Conner Busby, and Chase Busby; his great grandchildren, Sara Beth Givens, Lawson Givens, Blakely Casey, and a great-granddaughter to be here soon; his brother, Jim McCallister; his sister, Cynthia Cox; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
McCallister, Gerald L.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald McCallister as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.