McCallister, Gerald Lane
0 entries

McCallister, Gerald Lane

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

TSGT Gerald McCallister, USAF Ret., a resident of Midland City, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at a local hospital. He was 85. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Blake Smith officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in Sunset Memorial Park. The family receive friends from 5-7 pm on Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home . www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

+1 
McCallister, Gerald Lane
+1 
McCallister, Gerald Lane
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald McCallister as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News