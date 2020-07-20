McCallister, Gerald Lane

TSGT Gerald McCallister, USAF Ret., a resident of Midland City, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at a local hospital. He was 85. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Blake Smith officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in Sunset Memorial Park. The family receive friends from 5-7 pm on Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home . www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
