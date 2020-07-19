McCrory, Sue Northcutt

Sue Northcutt McCrory, 79, a longtime resident of Dothan went to meet her Lord Friday morning, July 17, 2020 at Flowers Hospital after a brief illness. Graveside services will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at 9:30 am at Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend John D. Reese officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family wishes for everyone to remain safe and that all social distancing and masking guidelines be observed. Since Sue was known for her generous spirit and wanting to share with others, donations may be made to your Church or favorite charity. Sue was born on August 10, 1940 in Dothan, AL to Flowers (Red) Glenn and Milbra Brock Northcutt. She graduated from Dothan High School in 1958, and attended Auburn University. She was married to her husband Jim on June 11, 1960. They had three children Jim, Sue Ellen and Jeff. For most of her life Sue was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her three children. Later in the 1970's she served as a substitute teacher then in the 1980's she served as school secretary at Southside Elementary School in Dothan. Before she became infirmed, she enjoyed cooking and teaching Sunday School. Sue loved her family dearly, especially her 4 grandchildren, who affectionately called her Gram. She loved Auburn University and loved to wear orange and blue and cheer for everything Auburn. Most of all, she loved Jesus, and enjoyed a close personal relationship with him through good and bad times. She is predeceased by her parents, Flowers (Red) Glenn Northcutt and Milbra Brock Northcutt. Survivors include her husband Jim, her three children Jim McCrory (Jenny) of Roswell, GA, Sue Ellen Kelley of Dothan, AL, and Jeff McCrory (Gigi) of Roswell, GA; two brothers Glenn Northcutt (Sally) of Dothan and Bob Northcutt (Karen) of Montgomery; two sisters Joyce Harper of Indian Land, SC and Elizabeth Williams (Hugh) of Enterprise, AL; four grandchildren Anna Sanders (Zac) of Fort Worth, TX, Maggie and Katie McCrory of Dunwoody, GA and Griffin Kelley of Dothan; a number of nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law Connie McCrory of Birmingham, AL. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.
McCrory, Sue Northcutt
