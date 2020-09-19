McDaniel, Evelyn D. Hamm

Evelyn D. Hamm McDaniel, a former resident of Headland, died early Friday morning, September 18, 2020, in the Twin Magnolias Assisted Living in Abbeville. She 96. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Gardens of Memory, between Headland & Dothan, with Darden Kirby officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing and masks will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, P.O. Box 1045, Dothan, AL 36302. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.