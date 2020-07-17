McDaniel, Nina Bell

Nina Bell McDaniel, a resident of the Echo Community of Dale County, died Thursday morning, July 16, 2020, in the Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was 96. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Echo United Methodist Church with Pastor Sam Williams and Reverend Alan Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 in the church sanctuary. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Echo United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, in c/o Linda Ward, 12066 Highway 27, Newville, AL 36353. Mrs. Nina McDaniel was born in Midland City and reared in the Echo Community of Dale County, daughter of the late Seaborn B. Bell and Lela Ward Bell. She was a member of the Echo United Methodist Church, Dale County Homemakers Club and the Echo Prayer Group. Mrs. McDaniel was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin J. "Junior" McDaniel, a son, Larry Ward "Buddy" McDaniel, a son-in-law, Andy Thomas, a brother, William Seaborn Bell, a granddaughter, Lauren Shan McDaniel, and step-father, Noah Hutto. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Kay McDaniel Long (Michael), Pansey; and Vicky Harrison (Rodger), New Brockton, AL; a son, Norman McDaniel (Lena), Headland; a daughter-in-law, Judy McDaniel, Echo, AL; eight grandchildren, Sylvia McDaniel (Charles Bacardi), Melissa McDaniel Cavenaze, Lesa Rogers (Blakely), Warde McDaniel (Scarlett), Shannon Register (Blake), Kurt McDaniel, Rusty Harrison (Allisha), and Pate Harrison (Katie); ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and one on the way. Serving as active pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons-in-laws. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
Nina Bell McDaniel
