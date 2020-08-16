You have permission to edit this article.
McDonnell, Jason DeWayne
McDonnell, Jason DeWayne

Jason DeWayne McDonnell, age 43, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Geneva, AL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Dr. Ben Bowden and Bro. Mike Foreman officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until service time on Monday. Jason was an ordained minister and a member of Dale County Baptist Association. He had a knowledge of the bible and a love of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Thomas Lee Damron. Survivors include his mother, Jackie Damron, Enterprise, AL; his father, Reesie Freemont McDonell (Annette) Sweetwater, TN; two brothers, Jeffery Scott McDonnell, Enterprise, AL; Barry Cliff McDonnell, Huntsville, AL; a nephew, Joshua Scott McDonnell; half brother, Jedd McDonnell; numerous friends from New Orleans Seminary. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

McDonnell, Jason DeWayne
McDonnell, Jason DeWayne
