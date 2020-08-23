McIntire, Bobbie (Sue)

Bobbie (Sue) McIntire, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was 74. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Monday, August 24, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral home with Doctor Ernie Gray officiating. Interment will be held immediately following the service in Memory Hill Cemetery with Southern Heritage Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1PM to 2PM at the funeral home. In honor of Ms. Sue, the family request that friends wear their favorite red attire. Ms. Sue was born to the late Jessie and Margaret Wicker Nelson. She was a Respiratory Therapist for many years. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a devout member of Cloverdale Methodist Church where she served on numerous committees throughout the church. Family was her top priority. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She had a great love for her dogs that she truly adored. Her hobbies included shopping, traveling, and last but surely not least cooking. Ms. Sue never met a stranger and went out of her way to help anyone in need. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 31 years, Michael McIntire; one son, Kyle Saunders; two brothers, Terry and Jerry Nelson; two sisters, Shirley and Joan Nelson. Survivors include a daughter, Kara Todd (Curtis); one son, Kevin Saunders (Cyndi); one brother, Larry Nelson; three sisters, Kathleen Fail (Winston), Linda Efurd (Robert), and Sheila Martin (Bobby); two grandsons, Michael and Jessie Fortune (Sarrah); four great grandchildren, Landon, Levi, Abigael, and Lawson Fortune. The family would like to thank the special caregivers, Tina, Destinee, Doretha, and Tawanna for the awesome care and more importantly the love they showed Ms. Sue and to the entire family. A special thanks to Tonya and Connie at Day Springs Hospice for their professional care. www.southernheritagefh.com
