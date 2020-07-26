McKenzie, Carolyn Ann Stewart Sellers

Carolyn Ann Stewart Sellers McKenzie, a resident of Cottonwood, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Southeast Health following a long illness. She was 77. Private funeral services for the family will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Cottonwood with Reverend Keith Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family wishes for everyone to remain safe and that all social distancing and masking guidelines be observed. Carolyn Ann was born December 7, 1942 in Dade County, Florida to John and Pansey McDaniel Stewart. She grew up in Florida and Alabama traveling with her family as her father pastored various churches. She was a wonderful pianist and soloist. An avid homemaker, Carolyn Ann would can and freeze vegetables in the summer and was also a fabulous cook. She made and decorated beautiful and delicious cakes, sometimes letting her children eat "special roses" she made just for them. She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers as well as being a seamstress, making sure she taught her daughters how to sew. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed. Carolyn Ann was of the Baptist faith and attended Hickory Grove Baptist Church. She is predeceased by her parents; a brother, Lawrence Stewart; her husband, D. E. McKenzie and her sister-at-heart, Dorothy Sellers. Survivors include four children, Michelle Sellers Smith (Jim) of Dothan, David Addison Sellers (Denise) of Cottonwood, Debby Sellers Long (Scott) of Cottonwood and Duane Otis Sellers (Grace) of Corning, NY; four grandchildren, Candice Marie Sellers-White, Andrea Michelle Long, Elizabeth Carolyn Long and Parker Addison Sellers; two great-grandchildren, Addison Lynn White and Anna Elizabeth White; a sister, Patricia Stewart Meadows (Johnny) of Cottonwood; a brother, Hillary Stewart (Nadene) of Pinckard; the beloved father of her children, Haisten Addison Sellers; several nieces and nephews; her two sisters-at-heart, Helen Sellers and Carolyn Sellers.
