Mcleod, Mary
Mcleod, Mary

Mrs. Mary Mcleod, age 75, of Ozark, Alabama passed away on August 4, 2020; funeral service will be announce at a later date.

Mcleod, Mary
Service information

Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
J.L. Trawick Memorial Chapel
1048 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Aug 15
Graveside Service
Saturday, August 15, 2020
11:00AM
Asbury Cemetery
2536 County Road 33
Skipperville, AL 36374
