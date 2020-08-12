Mcleod, Mary

Mrs. Mary Mcleod, age 75, of Ozark, Alabama passed away on August 4, 2020; funeral service will be announce at a later date.
To send flowers to the family of Mary McLeod, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
4:00PM-5:00PM
J.L. Trawick Memorial Chapel
1048 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
1048 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 15
Graveside Service
Saturday, August 15, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Asbury Cemetery
2536 County Road 33
Skipperville, AL 36374
2536 County Road 33
Skipperville, AL 36374
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.