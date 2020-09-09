Meacham, Chong Suk (Suzie)

Chong Suk (Suzie) Meacham, a resident of Ozark, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was 84 years old. Suzie's kindness and generosity were based on the meager and challenging childhood she endured. Born in northern Korea in an area now within North Korea, her father died before she was born and her mother died during childbirth. She was raised by her grandmother until her grandmother died when Suzie was 7. She was then raised by her great-aunt until she met her husband of over 60 years, William "Bill" Meacham, while she was working in a US Army dining facility near Seoul, South Korea. She lovingly cared for Bill and their three boys, moving to Ozark in 1972 on Bill's final military assignment. Of Suzie's meaningful lifetime accomplishments, one that brought her the greatest pride and joy was attaining her U.S. citizenship Mrs. Meacham was preceded in death by her husband, Bill. She is survived by: her sons Billy Meacham (Sharon), Jimmy Meacham (Syndee), and Ralph Meacham (Vicki) all of Ozark; Grandchildren Timothy Meacham, Emily Meacham, Josh Meacham (Katelynn), Nathan Meacham, Drew Meacham, Grant Meacham (Avalon), and Lance Meacham. Suzie was cremated like her husband Bill, who passed just 6 months ago. A celebration of life will be held on 12 September, 10:00 hours at Sunset Memorial Park Pavilion. The family asks that in lieu of sending flowers, those wishing to pay tribute should make a donation to their favorite charity in Suzie's name. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
