Meeks, Virginia S.

Virginia S. Meeks, 76, of Dothan passed away Saturday July 18, 2020 following a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was 76. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery directed by Bishop Larry Brown. Virginia was born August 15, 1943 in Houston County, Alabama to the late Clyde Sewell and Bessie Irelle Cutchen Sewell. She was the 2nd child of this union. She was married to the late Homer D. Meeks, Jr, the love of her life, for 39 years. Virginia retired from Southtrust Bank, and as executive secretary of the Dothan Rotary Club. She took care of her husband until his death in 2016 and then returned to the Rotary Club. She worked with the Rotary until her health forced her to retire. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Surviving relatives include her brother Thomas L. Sewell (Alicce) of Reading, PA; her sister Barbara Murphy of Dothan, AL; niece Laura Penn, nephews Timmy Lassiter (Melanie), Ryan Lassiter (Jessica), all of Dothan; Patty Stetz (Bernie) of Maine; Rusty Worrell (Deborah) of Birmingham, AL; several great nieces and nephews, Hannah Penn Davis, Bryson Lewis, Kennedy Lewis, Hudson Lassiter, Rylan Lassiter, Creede Lassiter and Aubrie Grace Lassiter. She was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a loving and caring person to everyone. We will miss her greatly.
