Mrs. Jane Bernice Mellor, a resident of Ozark, died Monday afternoon, July 13, 2020 in an Ozark nursing home. She was 97. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. Mrs. Mellor, daughter of the late Benjamin Bonnarerns and Catherine Bonnarens, was a native of Washington, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Mellor; son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Thelma Mellor; sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Raymond Meyer; sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Raymond Meyer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Walter and Helen Bonnarens, Robert and Selma Bonnarens and James Bonnarens. Surviving relatives include her son, Danny Mellor (Debbie); brother, John Bonnarens (Dorothy); grandchildren, John Mellor and Dawn Mellor; great-grandchildren, Brienna Treymayne, Jessica Mellor Hanna (Egan Grinage), Ashley Hunt (Dylan), Deja Williams, Jaida Williams, and Kaiden Williams; great-grandchildren, Natalia, Adeline, and Sophia; several nieces and nephews also survive. www.fuquabankston.com

Jul 17
Visitation
Friday, July 17, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave
Ozark, AL 36360
Jul 17
Funeral Service
Friday, July 17, 2020
11:00AM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
