Miller, Mr. Coley E.

Mr. Coley E. Miller traded his earthly home for his heavenly home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 with his daughters, Teresa and Delaine and grandchildren Misty and MeLana by his side. He was welcomed into his Heavenly home by his Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. (Psalms: 23 4-6) Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 28, 2020 in the chapel at Sorrells Funeral Home with Reverend Robert Creel officiating. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Panama City, Florida at 3 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be; Dean Finch, George Creel, Eddie Scurlock, Henry Miller, Randolph Jones and Danny Gay. The Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneral.com.
