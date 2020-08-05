Miller, Mrs. Maudie Grace Tharpe

Mrs. Maudie Grace Tharpe Miller, a resident of Ozark, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Dale Medical Center. She was 92 years old. Funeral services will be graveside, 10:00 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 from Center Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend David Greer officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. We are deeply saddened by the death on August 2, 2020 of our beloved mother Grace Miller. Being a child of The Great Depression, she knew the value of hard work, self-sufficiency, and independence and was proud of being able to live independently for almost 93 years. She was widowed at age 54, after being married for 40 years to her dearest husband, Lawrence O'Neal Miller. Grace was immensely creative. She was a skilled seamstress and was employed for several years at White Knight Manufacturing and later offered customized clothing services. Coming from a family of talented musicians, Grace also enjoyed playing the piano and harmonized singing. One of her greatest joys was preparing large family meals and sharing her recipes with her daughters and granddaughters. She was born in the Penile Community in Barbour County, AL to Leemon Huey Tharpe and Beulah Maudie Chandler Tharpe. In addition to her parents and step-father Lewie Byrd, she was preceded in death by her six siblings. Two sisters: Mildred Outlaw and Edna Cheek; and four brothers: Samuel Tharpe, Leemon H. "Dick" Tharpe, James Harold Tharpe, and Julian Tharpe. Grace is survived by three daughters: Glenda Tucker (Jerry); Marjorie Edwards; and Judy McLaughlin; and one son: Michael O'Neal Miller (Alice). Eight grandchildren: Shannon Edwards (Heather), Jessica Edwards, Landra Siegfried (Greg), Shelley Hoerner (Waylon), Brandon Miller (Kristen), Morgan Miller (Josh Roberts), RaiAnn Miller, and Drake Miller. Eleven Great-grandchildren: Tabitha Young (Patrick McGowan), Christopher Edwards (Hallie), Mathew Edwards, Neal Siegfried, Matthew Siegfried; Ella Hoerner, Daniel Hoerner, Olivia Miller, Kylen Grace Miller, Jackie Roberts and Jayden Roberts. Four Great Great-grandchildren: Nikolas Young, Jacob Young, Madison McGowan, and Gracie Prosser. One Sister in Law: Ruth Tharpe; and one brother in law: James Miller; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Grace was a great listener and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was a joy to her family and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Post Oak Baptist Church, 4108 N. Union Avenue, Ozark, AL 36360, or Center Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Mr. Nelson Senn, 373 County Road 241, Ariton, Alabama 36311. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
