Miller, Sr., William E. (Bill)

William E. (Bill) Miller Sr., 88, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, August 27,2020 at Westside Terrance. He was born on March 29,1932 in Birmingham, AL, to the late Walter E. Miller and Mary E. (Jones) Miller Joyner Crooke. A memorial service will be held later. He lived in Pensacola where he worked at Monsanto 13 years before moving to Blakely to work at Georgia Pacific working as a machinist. He later resided in Ashford, AL. for 39 years. He had a hobby in his home machine shop where he repaired the hunter's guns.He also made custom knives-folders and fixed blades. Survivors include his loving wife, Dolores (Falk) Miller, children, William E. (Maggie) Miller Jr., Jacksonville, FL., Wade (Ruby) Miller, Dothan, AL., Ben (Terri) Miller, Ashford, AL. and Nancy Hein (Peter) Covert, Dothan, AL. six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.