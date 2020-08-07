Mitchell, Martha DeShazo

Martha D. Mitchell, age 91 of Dothan, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020, at Southeast Health, following a brief illness. Graveside services for Mrs. Mitchell will be held at 11 am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Damascus Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery (Marianna, FL). A gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday evening, August 7, 2020 from 4 pm until 6 pm at Family First Funeral Care. Social distancing and the use of face masks will be observed. Mrs. Martha enjoyed her Friday shopping trips (her greatest hobby was that of a professional shopper), and lunches with her daughter, sisters, and other family members. She loved and cherished her immediate and extended family. Mrs. Martha retired from A T & T after a long career, where she was a pioneer for women as one of the first female computer operators for the communications industry. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing and ceramics, and loved music. Above all else, she was a wonderful mother, loving and devoted wife and a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Survivors include her husband of 77 years, Lonnie Ray Mitchell of Dothan; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael Ray and Chris Mitchell; two daughters and sons-in-law, Debra Mitchell Clackley (Vernon) and Sonja Mitchell Jernigan (Earl); two sisters, Jimmie D. Ditty and Maureen D. Nowell; two sisters-in-law, Eunice (Bill) Wiggins and Clara Mitchell. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Mrs. Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Waldie Monroe DeShazo and Lucy Mae Gilbert DeShazo and a brother, Donald Eugene DeShazo. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the following family and neighbors: Susan Jernigan; Margo Apida; Ramona, Terri, and Leonard Griffin; Benny and Charlotte Watford; Richard and Charlotte Marsh, and Rex and Debbie Watson. They would also like to thank all the family members, neighbors and medical staff for the loving care given to their mother. Additional information may be obtained at www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.