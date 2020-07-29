Mitchell, Patricia Mundy

Patricia Mundy Mitchell, 86, of Dothan, AL, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Southeast Health. Graveside funeral services will be held 10:00 am Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Lois Cemetery in Lynchburg, Tennessee with Brother James Strope officiating and Higgins Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Mitchell was born April 19, 1934 in Rockway Beach, New York to Peter and Lydia Mundy and lived the early years of her life there. She graduated in 1952 and later moved to Miami as well as various other locations during her husband's military career. She was a switchboard operator at Eglin Air Force Base for several years and was of the Catholic faith. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, George Rex Mitchell, Sr. and two sisters, June Routh and Phyllis Berkery. Survivors include a son, George Rex (Traci) Mitchell, Jr., Dothan AL; a daughter, Kelley (Barbara) Bodeson, Valpariso, FL; two grandchildren, Bryana Mitchell, Dothan, AL and Brandi (Alex) Fuller, Birmingham, AL. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.
