Money, Earnest Wayne

Earnest Wayne Money, a resident of Abbeville, died Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020, in a Phenix City, Alabama hospital. He was 72. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the Pilgrim Rest Free Will Bapist Church Cemetery with Reverend Jim Corley and Darden Kirby officiating. All family and friends are invited to attend. Social distancing guidelines and masks wll be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 115, Shorterville, AL 36373. Wayne Money was born and reared in Henry County, son of the late Ernest Wallace Money and Bessie Mae Cummings Money. He lived in the Wills Crossroads Community most of his adult lifetime. Wayne was a 1965 graduate of Abbeville High School. He served his country in the Army National Guard in the Abbeville unit and retired with the rank of Staff Sergeant after twenty-one years service. Wayne attended the Pilgrim Rest Free Will Baptist Church. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Pea River Electric Cooperative in Ozark, for the past twenty-two years. Wayne was retired as the owner and operator of D & W Trucking Company. He was the owner of Money Motor Sports and was an active participant in drag racing since 1989. Wayne was the Inaugural Sportsman Champion at the South Alabama Motor Speedway. Wayne loved his friends and adored his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kimberly Lee Money, two sisters, Tommy Galloway and Nell Lott, and a brother, Henry Money. Surviving relatives include his wife and best friend of fifty-one years, Dianne Riley Money; a daughter, Kasie Sanchez (Darren), a son, Jeff Money (Dell), all of Abbeville; a sister, Diane Goolsby, Deatsville, AL; three grandchildren, Jamie Money, Julia Money and Hudson Sanchez. Serving as active pallbearers will be Jamie Money, Ed Davis, Ricky Hayes, Ladon Chambers, Jerome Richards, Robert Brown, Lee Grantham, Edward Miller and Phillip Chandler. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.
