Money, Mary Jane Mills

Mary Jane Mills Money, a resident of Abbeville, died Thursday night, July 16, 2020, in the Extendicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Dothan. She was 88. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 AM Monday, July 20, 2020, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Randy Greene and Darden Kirby officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Abbeville United Methodist Church "Choir Fund", P.O. Box 100, Abbeville, AL 36310 or to the Abbeville Senior Citizens Center, 215 E. Washington Street, Abbeville, AL 36310 or to Fostering Hope, 17965 U.S. Highway 431, Headland, AL 36310. Mrs. Money was born in Eufaula, daughter of the late Turner Elijah Mills and Margaret Lee Bruner Mills. She lived in Abbeville all her adult lifetime. Mrs. Money was an active member of the Abbeville United Methodist Church, the church choir and the Frances Ward Circle of the United Methodist Women. She was retired as Senior Citizens Director of the Abbeville Senior Citizens Center. She also served as a foster parent in her home. Mrs. Money was preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis Turner Mills and Wilson Mills, and two sisters, Mildred Bradford and Edith Blalock. Surviving relatives include her husband, Lindy Money; a son, Charles Money (Jane), and a daughter, Kathy Money Loftin (Rodger), all of Abbeville; nine grandchildren, Michelle Bradley (Neal), Melanie Carlisle (Ashley), Mills Money (Amberly), Matthew Money (Hailey), Mallory Loftin, Magill Loftin, Molly Loftin, Michael Loftin and Maxwell Loftin; nine great-grandchildren, Hannah Davis, Eli Powell, Lyla Carlisle, Lily Carlisle, Lola Carlisle, Merritt Money, Charley Money, Linden Money and Creel Money. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.
