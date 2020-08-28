Montgomery-Jones, Mrs. Hattie J.

Mrs. Hattie J. Montgomery-Jones, age 87, of Dothan, Alabama passed away on August 24, 2020; visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 9:30-11:00 AM at the Bible Way Church; graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 11:30 AM at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Dothan, AL. The family request for everyone to wear a mask due to the pandemic. Under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.