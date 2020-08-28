 Skip to main content
Montgomery-Jones, Mrs. Hattie J.
Montgomery-Jones, Mrs. Hattie J.

Mrs. Hattie J. Montgomery-Jones, age 87, of Dothan, Alabama passed away on August 24, 2020; visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 9:30-11:00 AM at the Bible Way Church; graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 11:30 AM at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Dothan, AL. The family request for everyone to wear a mask due to the pandemic. Under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

