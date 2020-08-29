Moore, Beverly Jean

 Skip to main content
Mrs. Beverly Jean Moore, age 55, of Dothan, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Atlanta, GA after complications with cancer. Born March 29, 1965 in Montgomery, Alabama to the late James Driver and Dorothy Stone Driver, Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to take fishing trips and playing cards. Beverly and her husband, Jerry enjoyed collecting antique oil lamps and depression glass. She also loved her dog, Foxy "Priss". In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Vicki Nunamaker. Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Moore; her daughter, Melissa Ward (Nick); her brothers, Jaye Driver and John Driver; her sister, Pam Macy (Dale); 24 nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Doug Seale officiating. Entombment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11:30 AM, Sunday, August 30, 2020 prior to the service. The family will be receiving flowers or contributions may be made to Cancer Center of America, 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan, GA 30265. www.wardwilson.com

