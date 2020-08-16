Morgan, Morell

Ms. Morell Hobbs Morgan, age 93, of Dothan, passed away unexpectedly when God took another angel home on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Morell was born January 20, 1927 in Pansey, Alabama to the late Otis Hobbs and Claudie Conrad Hobbs. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church. Morell enjoyed sewing and embroidery but most of all quilting. She also enjoyed being in the outdoors with her flowers and birdwatching or fishing. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Morell is preceded in death by her daughter, Mattie Ree Blalock; her grandsons, John Henry Harden and Christopher Stephen Holley; her great-granddaughter, Brittany Llel; and her sister, Nancy Griffith. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Joann Harden, Annette (Nick) Spina, and Helen (Allan) Wright; her grandchildren, Joy Gray, Crystal Holley, Donnie Ray (Kim) Smith, Tonya (William) Smith, Heather Ann (Ken) McBrayer, and Jessie (Ashley) DeClue; nine great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Frances Martin and Shirley Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Edghard officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, prior to the service. www.wardwilson.com
