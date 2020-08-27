Murphy, Jr., Clarence Malcolm

Clarence Malcolm "Mack" Murphy, Jr., a resident of Abbeville, died Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020, at his home. He was 89. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, August 28, 2020, in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Ray S. Reiley and Reverend Henry Fullington officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church "Perpetual Care Cemetery Fund" or to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church "Flag Fund", both c/o, Henry Reynolds, 3945 County Road 40, Newville, AL 36353. Mr. Murphy was a lifelong resident of Abbeville, son of the late Clarence Malcolm Murphy, Sr. and Mary Roberts Murphy. He was a 1949 graduate of Abbeville High School. At an early age, Mr. Murphy enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps and served his country during the Korean War. He received a B. S. Degree in Animal Husbandry from Auburn University. Mr. Murphy served as the Commanding Officer of the 38th Rifle Company, Montgomery, the 4th Recon Company in Mobile and the 4th Marine Service Company of Georgia Tech. He retired with rank of Colonel from the Marine Corps Reserve in 1979. Mr. Murphy was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He had also been active in the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce. He was retired as the Owner and Operator of Murphy Realty. In earlier years, he was engaged in farming and livestock production. Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Jane Kirby and Sarah Messick, a son-in-law, Randy Barnes, and a great-grandson, Caden Rush. Surviving relatives include his wife, Jane Messick Murphy; two daughters, Stephanie Capps (Dan), Abbeville; and Stella Barnes, Dothan; two sons, Brendt Murphy (Marsha) and Mike Murphy (Rosemary), all of Abbeville; a brother, George E. Murphy (Jane), Abbeville; ten grandchildren, Alan Capps (Chasity), Dawn Selva (Jason), Kati Goodrich (John), Mack Capps (Dr. Brittany), Dr. Chase Murphy, Mallory Rush (Hollins), Caroline Mitchell (Dr. Chase), Harrison Barnes, Michael Murphy (Haydyn), and Molly Crawford (Cory); eleven great-grandchilden. Serving as active pallbearers will be the grandsons and grandsons-in-law. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.