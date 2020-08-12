Naro, Michael Albert

Michael Albert Naro, a resident of Midland City, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by loving family. He was 66 years old. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10-11 am. The family is accepting flowers, or memorial contributions can be made to the Dothan VFW 3073. Mike was born on July 30, 1954 to the late Albert A. and Martha Torrey Naro in New Hampshire and lived the early years of his life there. He joined the military at the age of 17 and dedicated 20 plus years to the service of his country until he retired in 2003. Mike met the love of his life in December of 1976 and the two would be married in January of 1977. They moved to Dothan in 2005 and Mike worked with the Midland City Police Department. Mike adored his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them, especially camping. He was a Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast. Mike loved spending time at the Dothan VFW 3073 where he served as Commander. Mike is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janet Naro; his children, Torrey (Kevin) Cook and Gabrielle Crawford; his grandchildren, Gavin Naro, Kylie Crawford, Cullen, and Gracie Cook; and his brother, Lester Naro. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.