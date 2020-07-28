Nowlin, Sr., Royce Wayne

Royce "Wayne" Nowlin, Sr., a resident of Kinsey, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence. He was 67 years old. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30-10 am. Mr. Nowlin was born on August 20, 1952 in Henry County and lived in Abbeville the early years of his life. He joined the US Army and served for several years before moving to Houston County. Mr. Nowlin worked with Norton's General Hydraulics for 15 years. He enjoyed traveling and always wanted to take the back roads to enjoy the scenery. Mr. Nowlin's laugh was infectious, he was always incredibly happy, and he loved everyone he met. Mr. Nowlin was preceded in death by his parents, Sallie and Ross Nowlin, by his brother, Roger Nowlin, and by his granddaughter, Kayle Nowlin. Survivors include his life partner of 31 years, Mary Brunson; his children, Royce Wayne (Whitney) Nowlin, Jr., Tina Nowlin, Steven (Deanna) Nowlin, and Perry Dale Collins; his step-children, Terry (Stacey Earley) Brunson and Peggy (Scott) Moore; his grandchildren, Katelyn Nowlin, DeAnna Johnson, Brooke Nowlin, and Baleigh Nowlin; his step-grandchildren, Stephen Stoner, Brianna Daniels, Jessica Stoner, Emileigh Phillips, Jacob Phillips, and Jax Brunson; his three great-grandchildren, Alexandria Daniels, Jaxson Nowlin, and Avereigh Harden; his brothers, Terry Nowlin, Robert Nowlin, and Timmy Nowlin; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.