Odom, Mrs. Vermell Elizabeth

Mrs. Vermell Elizabeth Odom of Hartford passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 94. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. J. Robert McMicken officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing Mrs. Odom was born April 27, 1926 in Coffee County to the late William Marion and Lonie Lee Adkins. In addition to her parents, her husband, J.W. Odom; numerous brothers and sisters; and a great grandchild all preceded her in death. Survivors include her children: Carolyn Odom Rolison, Ronald Odom (Becky), Regie Odom (Cathy), and Terry Odom (Dianne); seven grandsons; seven great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.