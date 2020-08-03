You have permission to edit this article.
Ott, Martha Sue
Ott, Martha Sue

Martha Sue (Hodges) Ott, age 74, of Dothan, passed away Thursday July 30, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 416 Bethlehem Rd, Midland City, AL 36350, directed by Reverend Taylor Hodges. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in Martha's name to the American Breast Cancer Society. www.wardwilson.com

