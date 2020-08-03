Ott, Martha Sue

Martha Sue (Hodges) Ott, age 74, of Dothan, passed away Thursday July 30, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 416 Bethlehem Rd, Midland City, AL 36350, directed by Reverend Taylor Hodges. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in Martha's name to the American Breast Cancer Society. www.wardwilson.com
