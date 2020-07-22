Owens, Mae Eva

Mae Eva Owens, age 87, of Dothan, AL passed away Sunday July 19th in Dothan, AL. Graveside services will be 3 pm Thursday July 23rd at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Dothan. www.mckinniefuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Mae Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.