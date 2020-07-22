Owens, Mae Eva
0 entries

Owens, Mae Eva

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Mae Eva Owens, age 87, of Dothan, AL passed away Sunday July 19th in Dothan, AL. Graveside services will be 3 pm Thursday July 23rd at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Dothan. www.mckinniefuneralhome.com

+1 
Owens, Mae Eva
+1 
Owens, Mae Eva
To plant a tree in memory of Mae Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News