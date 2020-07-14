Margaret Daughtry Owens, a resident of Dothan, died Monday morning, July 13, 2020, at her home. She was 88. Private graveside services for the family will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Allie Freeman officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Alabama, 1600 7th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 23533. Mrs. Owens was born in Ozark and reared in Abbeville, daughter of the late Jesse James Daughtry and Lillie Mae Childree Daughtry. She lived in Dothan most of her adult lifetime where she was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Stonebridge Garden Club. Mrs. Owens was formerly employed by various florists in the Wiregrass area as a Floral Designer. She was preceded in death by a son, William Clenney "Chip" Owens, Jr., an infant daughter, Maggie Owens, and a brother, James Daughtry. Surviving relatives include her husband, William Clenney "Bill" Owens, Sr.; her daughter, Ellen Bowman (Jamie) and her son, Kevin Owens (Wanda), all of Dothan; three sisters, Barbara Bacon (Bill), Rapid City, SD; Nell Olds, Bainbridge, GA; and Carolyn Jacobs, Huntsville, AL; a sister-in-law, Rachel Daughtry, Abbeville; four grandchildren, Katie Bowman, Emily Owens, Trent Owens (Kaci) and Angela Fulford; three great-grandchildren, Landon Owens, Courtney Fulford and Conner Fulford; numerous nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
