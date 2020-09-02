Parker, Twylia Gail

 Skip to main content
Twylia Gail Parker, 70, a resident of Midland City passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Funeral services in honor of Twylia will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 3:30 pm at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ray Kelly officiating. Burial will take place at Midland City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2:30-3:30 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

