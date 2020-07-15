Roger Wayne Patterson, 48, of Panama City, FL died Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born July 18, 1971 in Roseville, California. He owned and operated Roger's Tile, LLC. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Roger Patterson of Dothan, Alabama. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Vicki Riffe-Patterson; sister, Paula Patterson Muehlebach; brother-in-law, Chuck Muehlebach; nephews, Anthony and Corey Muehlebach; as well as the children of his heart, Robbie Hunter, Janica Whitaker, and Alora Whitaker. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to extend condolences may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Patterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries