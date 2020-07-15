Roger Wayne Patterson, 48, of Panama City, FL died Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born July 18, 1971 in Roseville, California. He owned and operated Roger's Tile, LLC. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Roger Patterson of Dothan, Alabama. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Vicki Riffe-Patterson; sister, Paula Patterson Muehlebach; brother-in-law, Chuck Muehlebach; nephews, Anthony and Corey Muehlebach; as well as the children of his heart, Robbie Hunter, Janica Whitaker, and Alora Whitaker. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to extend condolences may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com
Breaking
MOST POPULAR
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
It's time to nominate your favorites! The annual Best of the Wiregrass is a way to support our community especially during these uncertain times with a fun and easy way to recognize local businesses. Make your nominations June 28th - July 17th.
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.