Patton, Stella Maria Mack

Stella Maria Mack Patton of Dothan, Alabama, widow of Michael Charles Patton; mother of Craig, Carlton, and Carmichael Patton; and grandmother of Clairisa Patton transitioned from earth to eternity on August 2, 2020 when our Savior Jesus Christ came to take her home. She was 85 years old. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and observance of social distancing, a private Homegoing Celebration for the family will take place with Pastor Mark Kocsis officiating and Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary directing. Entombment beside her late husband will take place at the Gardens of Memory in The Garden of Resurrection in Dothan. Donations and gifts in Stella's memory can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church at 105 Luther Way, Dothan, Al. 36301. Drive through visitation will take place Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, 814 Headland Ave. in Dothan. Born August 19, 1934 in Autauga County, AL, Stella was raised in Montgomery, Al. She graduated from Saint Jude Catholic High School and later received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from Alabama State University. She and her late husband Michael were married for 52 years. Stella Patton's life was focused on honoring God by serving her fellowman in numerous capacities and endeavors. She served for many years as a member at Trinity Lutheran Church, Covenant Care Hospice, Dothan-Houston County Retired Educators Association, a supporter of the Houston County Food Bank's Brown Bag Program and Dothan Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity's Scholarship program. She taught school in Columbus, Ga. prior to marriage; Columbia Colored High School; and served as a substitute teacher at Montana Street Elementary School before becoming a teacher in the Dothan City Schools System for 30 years in the business education departments at Carver, Dothan and Northview High Schools. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Other survivors are godchildren; Sharon Glanton Kelley and her husband, Dr. James Kelley, Jr. along with their off springs, Derek and Scott; daughter-in-law, Gwendolyn A. Patton; step grandchildren: Drenda, D'Andre, Ben and Grace; sisters-in-law: Pearl Mack, Doris Thompson, Ruth McClain and Mildred Patton; brother-in-law: Dr. Jerome Thompson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives; loving neighbors and friends. A special appreciation is extended to the staff of ExtendiCare Health and Rehabilitation Facility and the Trinity Lutheran Church Bible Study Group that met with Stella at Extendicare on Tuesday nights. All arrangement have been entrusted to the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
