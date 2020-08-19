Philippona, Kim John

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kim John Philippona who passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 61. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in his honor at 11 A.M. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 to 11 A.M. Friday, prior to the service. Kim was born April 27, 1959, the son of the late Hannelore Zinnen Philippona and Theodorus Philippona. He was born on Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands, British West Indies and lived there in his early childhood. In 1968, his family moved back to the United States and resided in Gordon, Alabama. Kim attended school at Ashford and graduated from Ashford High School in 1977. After graduation Kim served 4 years in the United States Air Force. He currently lived in Enterprise, Alabama where he worked as Quality Lab Assistance Manager for the past 14 years at HS Automotive Alabama. Kim was an avid collector and had a love for fast cars. Kim is survived by his two children, Casey O'Neal and Cameron Philippona, one granddaughter, Ava Claire Garner, son-in-law Jerod O'Neal, two siblings Sheila Kelley and Reinier Philippona and several nieces and nephews.
