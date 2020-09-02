Phillips, Mrs. Ruby Pearl Chalker

Mrs. Ruby Pearl Chalker Phillips, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and Nannie, passed peacefully on August 31, 2020. She was two months shy of her 97th birthday. She was a resident of Ozark Health and Rehabilitation facility for the past 10 months. Prior to this she lived in Ozark, Alabama where she raised her family. Funeral services for Mrs. Phillips will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Phil Craddock officiating. Interment will follow in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until service time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com.
