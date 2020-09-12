 Skip to main content
Powell, Fern H.
Fern H. Powell, 93, a resident of Dothan passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 after a brief illness at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 15, 1926 in Danville, Illinois to Glen and Edna Hathway. A family graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Bro. Bob Gross officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church in Dothan or the Disabled Veterans of America. Survivors include her husband of 75 years, Clyde Powell; her children, Pam (Charles) Busbin, Craig Powell and Penny (Gerald) Howard; her grandchildren, Ryan (Eve) Hicks, Justin (Shannon) Hicks, Jon Hayden and Preston Powell, Paul (Lisa) Howard and Cathy Howard; and her great-grandchildren, Collier and Kenley Hicks, Emory Hicks, Justin and Patrick Yeary, Lucas and Madeline Howard. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

