Price, Tamala
0 entries

Price, Tamala

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Tamala Hartzog Price, a resident of Eufaula, died Saturday morning, July 18, 2020, at her home. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

Price, Tamala
To plant a tree in memory of Tamala Price as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News