Quick, Mrs. Lynda Byrd

Mrs. Lynda Byrd Quick of Slocomb passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle. She was 64. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Charles King officiating. A private interment will follow in the Union Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday one hour prior to service time. Mrs. Quick was born December 16, 1955 in Geneva County to Margaret Holloway Byrd and the late Frank Byrd. Lynda possessed a kind, sweet spirit and adored her family! She will be dearly missed. In addition to her father, a brother, James Byrd, and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Anderson all preceded her in death. Survivors include her children: Cindy Trim and Kevin Varner (Christina); mother, Margaret Holloway Byrd; grandchildren: Michael Pullum, Kelsey Trim, Kayla Palmore, and Payton Varner; great grandsons: Carson White, and Colton Pullum; siblings: Margie Morgan (Larry), Carolyn Anderson, Jerry Byrd (Donna), and Terry Byrd; several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com