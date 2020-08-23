 Skip to main content
Ramey, Barbara Jo
On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Barbara (Jo) Ramey, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of 86 at home with her family by her side. Jo was born on November 18, 1933 in Columbus, GA to the late Wylie Cleveland Scott and Willie (Helton) Scott. On March 24, 1957, she married Paul F. Ramey. They raised three sons, David, Michael, and Russell. Jo was passionate about life and enriching the lives everyone around her. Her personal needs were secondary to the needs of her children, grandchildren and friends, and were demonstrated daily through her acts of love and devotion. If there was a party/event to be planned, a menu to be made, or a situation that required support and dedication, Jo was first to arrive and the last to leave. Jo also pursued many hobbies and activities, including a Women's Softball league through the age of 65, establishing a Women's Volleyball League, cooking, quilting, large family gatherings and so much more. As Rudyard Kipling said, "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers". Jo epitomized this and managed to be everywhere and everything for us all. Jo is survived by: sons and daughters-in-law David and Colleen Ramey, Michael and Tracy Ramey, and Russell Ramey; seven grandchildren: Brett (wife Taenia) Hudson, Rory (wife Yetta) Hudson, Shannon (husband Matthew) Hardesty, Austin Ramey, Mahleah (husband Sandy) MacDonald, and Devon Ramey; seven great-grandchildren: Skylar, Kailee, and Alexandrea Hudson, Anthony Hudson, Matthew Jr., Emily, and Jeffrey Hardesty; and nieces and nephews including Jason Gulledge and Janna Gulledge Jacobson, Suvaughn Hice, Glenn Scott, and Rhonda Wilson Harrison. She was preceded in death by Paul Frederick Ramey, husband; Bill Scott, brother; Phoebe Wilson, sister; and Sue Gulledge, sister. The family has entrusted Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home in Ozark, AL with the arrangements. Chapel service is scheduled for Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home and Graveside Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Ozark, AL.

To send flowers to the family of Barbara Ramey, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 24
Funeral Service
Monday, August 24, 2020
10:00AM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Aug 24
Graveside Service
Monday, August 24, 2020
11:00AM
Woodlawn Memory Gardens
U.S. Highway 231
Ozark, AL 36360
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

