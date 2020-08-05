Ramshur, Edward Earl

Edward Earl Ramshur, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 after a short illness at Piedmont Regional Midtown Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Philip Harrelson officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1-2 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
