Record, Jimmy D.

Mr. Jimmy D. Record (Sgt. Alabama Army National Guard, Retired), a resident of Ozark, died Tuesday afternoon, July 21, 2020, in an Ozark nursing home. He was 81. Funeral services, with military honors, will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Matt Sasser officiating. Burial will be in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Record, son of the late Calvin J. Record and Lethey Ophelia Whitten Record, was a native of Ariton, Alabama. He was retired from the Alabama Army National Guard. Mr. Record enjoyed playing his guitar and writing songs. Surviving relatives include several step-children, Mary Fowler, William Sheffield, Ramona Daniels, and Frank Sheffield; several nieces and nephews including, Shannon Plummer (Larry); several grandchildren including, Allen Barrentine. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
