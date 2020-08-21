Reese, Mr. Frank

Mr. Frank Reese born June 6, 1938 in Dothan, AL and departed on August 20, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at New Maranda Baptist Church (1221 W.A.G.F. Rd, Dothan, AL). Mr. Reese finished Ashford Colored High School before continuing his education at Alabama State University where he graduated in 1963. He furthered his education and earned a Master's Degree and AA Degree in Guidance Counseling.
To send flowers to the family of Deacon Frank Reese, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 22
Homegoing Services Celebrating The Life And Legacy
Saturday, August 22, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
New Maranda Baptist Church
1221 WAGF Rd.
Dothan, AL 36303
1221 WAGF Rd.
Dothan, AL 36303
Guaranteed delivery before the Homegoing Services Celebrating The Life And Legacy begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.