Renfroe, James Ralph
Renfroe, James Ralph

James Ralph Renfroe, a former resident of Headland, died early Monday evening, September 7, 2020, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility. He was 90. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Harrison Steege and Reverend Lovie Jean Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Gardens of Memory. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Wednesday in the mortuary. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

Renfroe, James Ralph

