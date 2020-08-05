Rich, Martha Lee

Martha Lee Rich, a resident of Dothan, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her residence. She was 73. Graveside services will be held at 10 AM (EST) Friday, August 7, 2020 Ft. Mitchell National cemetery with Pastor Mike Grimes officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Martha was born October 15, 1946 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Jimmie Lee and Helen Jackson McGowan. She was a supportive Army wife for 21 years and a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first. Martha was a member of Grandview Baptist Church. Martha is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jackie Sowell, Gail Carr and a brother, Sammy McGowan. Survivors include her husband, Joe Rich; son, Travis Watson (Trish); daughters, Theresa Jernigan (Jeffrey), Melissa Cason, Joanna Skeen (Michael); grandchildren, Chase Watson, Lilly Skeen, Brianna Woods, Lindsey Skeen, Jalen Jernigan and Ivy Cason; brother, Cody McGowan and sisters, Carol Williams and Bonnie McGowan. www.southernheritagefh.com
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
1000 Hodgesville Rd
Dothan, AL 36301
10:00AM
553 Highway 165
Ft Mitchell, AL 36856
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.