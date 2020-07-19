Richardson, Willie Pearl

Willie Pearl Richardson, a resident of Dothan, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was 91 years old. Private graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Grimes officiating. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Grandview Baptist Church. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
