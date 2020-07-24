Riley, James Larry

James Larry Riley of Wicksburg, AL passed away July 22, 2020 at Flowers Hospital following a brief illness. He was 70. James was born July 31, 1949 in Enterprise, AL to the late James E. Riley and Meriam Glover Riley. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Shawn Michael Riley, a sister, Leisa Metcalf, a brother Danny and his wife Pamela Riley. James served over 40 years in multiple branches of the military, retiring from the Air Force as a Master Sargent, E7. He worked for Sony for 26 years before retiring and then worked as avionics, electrical and instrument mechanic at Lowe Field in Fort Rucker before his current job at M1 Support Services where he was an avionics mechanic. He was a loving husband and father. He loved collecting survival gear. He had a work ethic like no other that started at an early age. His generosity was abundant. He was always helping those in needs (Even though he was only a father of 6 he and his wife took in a few of their children's friends and provided for them like their own.). When you walked into his home you were more than a guest you were family. He was the peacekeeper and a true leader of what a loving husband and father should be. His grandchildren were like the apple of his eye to him. He never passed on an opportunity for family time. His family couldn't have been more thankful and proud of him. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Debra E. Riley, his five daughters Jennifer McKenzie (Bill), Shannon Rase (Tim), Brandy Gray (John), Amanda Alexander (Jared), Shari Nighswander (Andy); fifteen grandchildren, Corrie Wright (Josh), Breanna Riser (Brinson Carver), Lauren Rase, Adreanne Riser, Audrey Riser, Elizabeth Riser, James (Shawn) Cain, Brodie Alexander, Lydia Gray, Zoe Nighswander, Brayden Alexander, Oliver (Oli) Nighswander, Tommy Gray, Kymber Alexander, and Kendal Alexander, two brothers Randall Riley (Louise), and Marcus Riley (Estella), brother-in-law Bill Metcalf, and several nieces and nephews. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
