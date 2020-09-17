 Skip to main content
Riser, Sarah Adeline
Riser, Sarah Adeline

Sarah Adeline Riser, age 83 of Dothan, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Southeast Health. A memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Cloverdale Baptist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and everyone is asked to wear a face mask. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com

