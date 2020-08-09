Roberson, Dorathy "Dot" White

On August 5, 2020, Dorathy (Dot) White Roberson, of Autaugaville, AL, crossed the Jordan unto the Promised Land. She was 93 Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday August 10, 2020 in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Grimes with the Reverend Jamie Brock officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 AM. in the church sanctuary. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations in charge of arrangements. Dorathy was born February 25, 1927 to the late Wayne and Lizzie White. She lived her early life in Henry County. On August 25, 1945 she wed James Dewitt Roberson and lived and worked in the Wiregrass Region. Their union produced a son James Ronald Roberson. In 1959 they moved to Pensacola, FL., for economic opportunity. Dorathy attended Junior College and worked as a bookkeeper for a prominent contracting firm for 30 years. Upon her retirement in 1989, they moved back to the Roberson Family Farm at Napier Field. After her husband's death in 2010, she moved to Autaugaville to be near her son. Upon arriving in Autaugaville she immediately became receptionist (at age 84) in her son's office. She became known as "Mama Dot" and used her position to witness for her strong Christian Faith. She reached out especially to the poor and less fortunate. She retired again in 2017 when Alzheimer's began its relentless pursuit. Mrs. Roberson was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Surviving relatives include her son Ron (Melanie) Roberson of Prattville, grandson Jamie Roberson, Jr., and Cale (Katie) Weaver, great grandchildren Jimbo Roberson and Maria Roberson, a brother James Vester White, a very special close family friend, Reverend Jamie Brock (Debra) and children. A special thanks to excellent caregivers, Melody Phillips, Ruby Jones and Annie Golson. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
