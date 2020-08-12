Robison, Lillian Ann

Lillian Ann Robison, a resident of Dothan, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020. Ms. Robison, 75, was a loving sister, mother and friend to all. Ms. Robison was born in Opelika, AL and spent her childhood in Dothan. She was a graduate of Dothan High School and Auburn University. While at Auburn, she was also a member of the Chi Omega sorority. She went on to receive her Master's degree in Education from Troy State University of Dothan. She spent her teaching career at Girard Middle School and Heard Elementary School. Ms. Robison was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family, reading, traveling and drinking Diet Coke. She was preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and William (Bill) Davis. Survivors include her sons Scott (Kelly) Robison of Smyrna, GA and Brett (Brook) Robison of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren Olivia and Van Robison of Smyrna, GA; and sisters Susan Price and Barbara (Mike) Thomas of Dothan. A chapel service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Family First Funeral Care with Reverend Kyle Gatlin officiating and Family First Funeral Care directing. Visitation begins at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Respite Care of First United Methodist Church, 1380 West Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301 or Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Sanders 2 staff of Wesley Place for their loving care. Additional information may be obtained at www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com.
