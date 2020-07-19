Rollan, Joyce

Joyce Rollan, a resident of Slocomb, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her residence. She was 65. Graveside funeral services will be held 9:30 am Monday, July 20, 2020 at Madrid City Cemetery with Reverend Jerry Harden officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:00 until 5:00 pm on Sunday. All social distancing guidelines will be practiced. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Madrid Assembly of God Church, 16 Elba Street, Cottonwood, AL 36320. Mrs. Rollan was born November 28, 1954 in Opelika, Alabama and was a 1973 graduate of Opelika High. She retired from UPS Freight. Mrs. Rollan was a member of Madrid Assembly of God Church. She is predeceased by her parents, Willie Bruce and Agnes Jones Webster. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, D J Rollan of Slocomb; three children, Misty Shipes (Preston) of Headland, David Rollan (Mary) of Pansey and Jeremy Rollan of Birmingham; two brothers, Mike Webster (Gail) of Opelika and Scott Webster (Linda) of Opelika; two sisters, Brenda Brand (Jerry) of Fairhope and Terrie Dykes (Patrick) of Opelika; four grandchildren, Hayden McWaters, Maddie Shipes, Ashlee Smith (Dylan) and Hannah Rollan; a great-granddaughter, Anna-Kathryn Smith. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.