Rollins, Samuel (Sammy)

Samuel "Sammy" Rollins, 65, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Tuesday, August 11,2020. He was born in Dothan, AL., to Alton Rollins and Jeanette (Batchelor) Rollins. Graveside Services will be 3 PM, Friday, August 14,2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with a visitation from 2 PM until service time at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Sammy never met a stranger. He loved everyone. Sammy was a special light in this world. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Sammy was preceded in death by his father, Alton Rollins. Survivors include his mother, Jeannette Rollins, brother, Larry Paul Rollins, niece, Valerie (Tim) Sawyers, great nieces; Amaris (Vinny) Somma, Bay-Leigh (Mason) Brady, and Chasilyn Sawyers, great-great-nephew, Ayvinn Somma.
